ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Receives $6.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADCT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

NYSE ADCT opened at $4.49 on Thursday. ADC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $370.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADCT. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

