Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Price Up 0%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $509.00 and last traded at $504.60. 3,897,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 4,897,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $504.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $620.72.

Adobe Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $567.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $570.22. The company has a market cap of $228.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Adobe's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

