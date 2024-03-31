Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 0.5% Higher

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $183.40 and last traded at $180.49. Approximately 57,628,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 78,801,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.59.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $291.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.10, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.50 and its 200-day moving average is $141.76.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after buying an additional 118,090 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $150,169,000 after buying an additional 86,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $13,217,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

