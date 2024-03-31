AERWINS Technologies Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 2nd (NASDAQ:AWIN)

Shares of AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Tuesday, April 2nd. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ AWIN opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. AERWINS Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AERWINS Technologies during the first quarter worth $50,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AERWINS Technologies during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in AERWINS Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures air mobility platform in Japan. It also provides centralized operating system for managing open sky, hoverbikes, and drones; shared computing service; and blockchain verification and AI algorithm generation services. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

