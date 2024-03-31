AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,500 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the February 29th total of 648,300 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 135,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AFC Gamma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 12.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 18.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded AFC Gamma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

AFCG stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.03. AFC Gamma has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

AFC Gamma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.24%.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Further Reading

