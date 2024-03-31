AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Holdings Raised by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 136.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $10,648,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 990.99 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14,414.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.75 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

