AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Up 1.1%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.90. 10,238,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 10,332,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 990.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 14,414.41%.

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 0.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 250,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

