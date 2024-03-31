Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Holdings Trimmed by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $164.96 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $106.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $5,312,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 613,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,519,868.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $5,312,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,519,868.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 856,222 shares of company stock worth $126,839,880 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.