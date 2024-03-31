Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth $39,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABNB. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.96.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total transaction of $3,750,720.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 143,731 shares in the company, valued at $24,316,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total value of $3,750,720.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,316,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 82,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $11,099,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,282,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,812,157.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 856,222 shares of company stock worth $126,839,880. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.9 %

Airbnb stock opened at $164.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

