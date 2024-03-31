Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,610,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the February 29th total of 7,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 948,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akoustis Technologies

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CFO Kenneth Boller acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,478.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Akoustis Technologies news, CFO Kenneth Boller acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,478.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy acquired 1,310,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $655,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,222,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,387.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $750,000. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akoustis Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Akoustis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $0.59 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 80.80% and a negative net margin of 232.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

