Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the February 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Get Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 alerts:

Institutional Trading of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Price Performance

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.

About Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.