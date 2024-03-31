Allego (ALLG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 2nd. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allego Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLG opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. Allego has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $3.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLG. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allego during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Allego during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Allego during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Allego during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allego in the second quarter valued at $54,000.

Allego Company Profile

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

Featured Stories

