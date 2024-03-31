Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) Short Interest Up 14.5% in March

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the February 29th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Get Allient alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Allient

In other Allient news, CFO Michael R. Leach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $164,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ashish Bendre sold 20,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $690,745.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,901.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Leach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $164,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,296 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allient

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNT. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allient during the fourth quarter worth $1,003,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allient during the fourth quarter worth $1,494,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allient during the fourth quarter worth $21,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Allient Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALNT opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24. Allient has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $40.59.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.30. Allient had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Allient will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allient Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Allient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Allient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Allient in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALNT

About Allient

(Get Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.