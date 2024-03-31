Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,278 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,712,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,081,000 after acquiring an additional 74,583 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth $28,239,000. Finally, Dalal Street LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.7% during the third quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 441,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $114,673,000 after purchasing an additional 78,861 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total transaction of $6,904,673.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 638,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,263,637.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.29, for a total value of $36,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total transaction of $6,904,673.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 638,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,263,637.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,971 shares of company stock worth $55,479,986 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 2.5 %

AMR stock opened at $331.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.37. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.72 and a fifty-two week high of $452.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $4.10. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The company had revenue of $959.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 37.3 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

