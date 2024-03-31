Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL) Short Interest Up 62.6% in March

Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the February 29th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Alpha Technology Group Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of ATGL opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.52. Alpha Technology Group has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $31.57.

About Alpha Technology Group

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems.

