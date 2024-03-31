Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL) Short Interest Up 62.6% in March

Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the February 29th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Alpha Technology Group Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of ATGL opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.52. Alpha Technology Group has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $31.57.
About Alpha Technology Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Technology Group
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.