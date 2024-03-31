Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at $339,443,236.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 263,312 shares of company stock worth $37,268,315. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $152.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

