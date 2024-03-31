Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Morton Capital Management LLC CA

Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.4% of Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.48.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $150.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.78 and a twelve month high of $153.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,312 shares of company stock worth $37,268,315 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

