Alterity Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alterity Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.7% of Alterity Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $158.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.67. The company has a market capitalization of $381.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.