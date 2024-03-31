Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,510,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the February 29th total of 10,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
