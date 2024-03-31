Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,510,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the February 29th total of 10,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday.

Altimmune Trading Up 14.5 %

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $10.18 on Friday. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

