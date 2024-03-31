Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $181.70 and last traded at $180.38. 38,051,588 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 35,890,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,223,106. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

