American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) Plans $0.18 Dividend

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1755 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

AEMB opened at $38.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.08. American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $34.67 and a 12-month high of $39.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB – Free Report) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.25% of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (AEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in both investment- and non-investment grade government and corporate bonds from emerging market countries denominated predominately in US dollar but also local currencies.

