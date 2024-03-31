American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI) Declares Dividend of $0.18

American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1768 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Stock Performance

American Century Multisector Income ETF stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.66. American Century Multisector Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.74 and a 1-year high of $44.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in American Century Multisector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,680,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 32,867 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,943,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 28,103 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,288,000.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Company Profile

The American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income via an actively managed broad-based, global bond portfolio without a specific target duration. MUSI was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

