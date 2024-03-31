American Century Select High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:AHYB) Plans Dividend of $0.20

American Century Select High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:AHYB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1984 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

American Century Select High Yield ETF Stock Performance

AHYB opened at $45.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.53. American Century Select High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $45.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century Select High Yield ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in American Century Select High Yield ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in American Century Select High Yield ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Century Select High Yield ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,292,000 after acquiring an additional 150,247 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Select High Yield ETF Company Profile

The American Century Select High Yield ETF (AHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds with typically 3 to 10 years maturity. AHYB was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

