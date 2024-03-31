American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,451 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2,331.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,662 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $86.10 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

