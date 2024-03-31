American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Short Interest Update

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the February 29th total of 9,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $86.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $96.05.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,225,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,081,000 after acquiring an additional 425,649 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 14.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,731,000 after acquiring an additional 86,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,240,000 after acquiring an additional 587,145 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,798,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,706 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

