Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial makes up about 1.7% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $438.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $406.88 and a 200-day moving average of $368.72. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.85 and a 52 week high of $440.64.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,161 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,647. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.83.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

