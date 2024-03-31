Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,380,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the February 29th total of 6,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,228 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,502 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $197.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.83%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

