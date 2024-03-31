Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 145,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,924,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 292,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,204,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,228 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,502. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.26.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $197.79 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 65.83%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

