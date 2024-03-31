Analysts Issue Forecasts for Xcel Brands, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XELB)

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xcel Brands in a report released on Wednesday, March 27th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Xcel Brands’ current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 62,353 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 148,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Brands news, Director Mark Disanto acquired 146,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $95,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,174,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,270.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

