Analysts Set GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target at $15.69

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.69.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.
NASDAQ:GDS opened at $6.65 on Thursday. GDS has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.41.
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.
