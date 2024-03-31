Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) and SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Financial Contrast

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) and SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and SOHO China, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33 SOHO China 0 0 0 0 N/A

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.42%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Angel Oak Mortgage REIT is more favorable than SOHO China.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

80.2% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOHO China has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and SOHO China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 35.14% -12.35% -1.24% SOHO China N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and SOHO China’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angel Oak Mortgage REIT $95.95 million 2.79 $33.71 million $1.35 7.96 SOHO China N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has higher revenue and earnings than SOHO China.

Summary

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT beats SOHO China on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

(Get Free Report)

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About SOHO China

(Get Free Report)

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in the People's Republic of China. The company also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.