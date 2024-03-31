ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as 124.16 and last traded at 124.99. 7,407,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 16,454,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at 125.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 85.78.

ARM Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 115.99 and a 200 day moving average price of 79.89.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

