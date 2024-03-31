Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 103.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 56,169 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of Terex worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Terex by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,595,000 after purchasing an additional 205,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Terex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,978,000 after purchasing an additional 68,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Terex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Terex by 3.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,691,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,100,000 after purchasing an additional 102,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Terex by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,340,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.21.

Terex Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Terex stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average of $55.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,022,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,281,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,279,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,022,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,281,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,039 shares of company stock worth $8,078,574 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Articles

