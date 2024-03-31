Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 19,273 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,273 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.25% of EZCORP worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get EZCORP alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in EZCORP by 1,424.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,185 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in EZCORP in the first quarter valued at about $9,297,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in EZCORP by 1,960.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 751,114 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in EZCORP by 104.5% in the third quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 985,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 503,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in EZCORP by 22.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,061,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,726,000 after acquiring an additional 376,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $11.33 on Friday. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $624.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $299.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.66 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EZPW shares. StockNews.com cut EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Our Latest Report on EZCORP

EZCORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.