Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $6.44 Million Stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,404 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,534,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,374,000 after purchasing an additional 202,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,984,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,923,000 after purchasing an additional 302,892 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 47.9% during the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after purchasing an additional 323,128 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,362,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,402,000 after purchasing an additional 235,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $38.05.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 128.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.27%.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

