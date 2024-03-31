Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 894.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54,564 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.15% of EnerSys worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 36.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in EnerSys by 6.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in EnerSys by 0.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 29,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $94.46 on Friday. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $79.61 and a 12-month high of $113.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.35.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

