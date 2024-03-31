Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $5.99 Million in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Pinnacle West Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance
PNW opened at $74.73 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.98 and a 200-day moving average of $72.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.
