Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $5.99 Million in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Pinnacle West Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

PNW opened at $74.73 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.98 and a 200-day moving average of $72.42.

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

