Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 85,429 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,429 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of International Paper worth $7,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 109,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $264,418. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.98. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $35.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 225.61%.

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

