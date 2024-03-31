AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

Shares of ASTS opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $633.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88. AST SpaceMobile has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $7.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.