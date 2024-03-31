AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.9% per year over the last three years. AT&T has a dividend payout ratio of 48.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AT&T to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

AT&T Stock Up 0.3 %

T stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,089,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,420,000 after buying an additional 10,382,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,198,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,829,000 after buying an additional 10,117,746 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on T

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.