AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading 0.3% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.60. Approximately 33,461,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 36,326,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

