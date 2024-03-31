Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1126 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

NYSEARCA AVMU opened at $46.57 on Friday. Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $46.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.40% of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (AVMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in investment-grade US municipal securities. AVMU was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

