Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,994 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,121,000. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,854,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $99,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $416,852.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $416,852.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $324,991.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,874 shares of company stock worth $3,916,093. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $82.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $86.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.04.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 66.08%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

