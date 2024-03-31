Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Big Rock Brewery had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of C$8.97 million for the quarter.
Big Rock Brewery stock opened at C$1.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.52. Big Rock Brewery has a 52-week low of C$1.30 and a 52-week high of C$2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.38.
