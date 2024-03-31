Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2024

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BRGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Big Rock Brewery had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of C$8.97 million for the quarter.

Big Rock Brewery Price Performance

Big Rock Brewery stock opened at C$1.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.52. Big Rock Brewery has a 52-week low of C$1.30 and a 52-week high of C$2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company offers a selection of beer, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR)

Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.