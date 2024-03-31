BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0756 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

NYSEARCA:INMU opened at $23.76 on Friday. BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.19 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMU. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $712,000.

The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (INMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Municipal Bond 1-15Yr index. The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to maximize tax-free current income. INMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

