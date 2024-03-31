BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Down 15.7% in March

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,900 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the February 29th total of 284,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $12.52.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.