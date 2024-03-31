BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Down 15.7% in March

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,900 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the February 29th total of 284,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $12.52.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
