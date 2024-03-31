Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its position in Netflix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Netflix by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Netflix by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.18.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $607.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $262.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $586.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.62 and a 12 month high of $634.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

