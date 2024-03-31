Blue Trust Inc. Buys 707 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.71.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,622 shares of company stock worth $1,487,517. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WY opened at $35.91 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

