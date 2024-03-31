BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI) to Issue Dividend of $0.21

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2119 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Get BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKUI stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.37. BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.88 and a twelve month high of $49.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.11% of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (BKUI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of investment-grade, USD-denominated fixed income securities with an ultra-short effective duration. The fund aims for high income and low volatility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.