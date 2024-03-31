BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYF) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2431 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Get BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF alerts:

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XHYF opened at $37.20 on Friday. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF has a one year low of $34.06 and a one year high of $37.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 103,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 103.30% of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx US High Yield Financial & REIT Sector ETF (XHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity, issued by companies classified under the financial and REIT sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.